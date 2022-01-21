Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Update

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,557.0 days.

Ascential stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Ascential has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.82) to GBX 490 ($6.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

