Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $299.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($45.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

