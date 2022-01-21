ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $706.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $784.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.87. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $289.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

