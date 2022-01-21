Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARZGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

