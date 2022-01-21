Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Associated Banc worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 873,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

