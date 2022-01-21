Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 67.13 ($0.92), with a volume of 1519243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.95 ($0.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.19) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.88 ($1.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($27,288.14). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,907.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

