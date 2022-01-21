Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Atb Cap Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.39.

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$739.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.53 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

