ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.03

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.03 and traded as low as C$41.25. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.25, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.04.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

