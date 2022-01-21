Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,035,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.67% of Athene worth $484,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

