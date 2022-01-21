AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Tigress Financial

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.