Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $7.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

