AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Wayfair worth $30,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Wayfair by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,822. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

