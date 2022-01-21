AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 1,692,205 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,877,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692,205 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Ford Motor worth $83,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of F traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,749,422. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.