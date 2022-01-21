AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 121.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,724 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

HOLX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

