AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 76,351 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,351 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $97,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $9,485,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.82.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

