Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Cuts Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. trimmed its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. SunPower accounts for 2.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 22.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 151,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

