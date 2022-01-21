Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Sells 9,930 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. SunPower comprises 2.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 16.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SunPower by 922.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SunPower by 44.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 252,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 77,028 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SPWR traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,687. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

