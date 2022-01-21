Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 3.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,192,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.22. 41,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $186.56. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

