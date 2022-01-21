AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get AvePoint alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $5.86 on Monday. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Equities analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.