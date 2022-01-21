AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,849.25

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,849.25 ($38.88) and last traded at GBX 2,930 ($39.98), with a volume of 318932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,951 ($40.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.94) to GBX 3,750 ($51.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,255.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,648.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

