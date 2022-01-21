Aviva PLC Buys 2,333 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $104,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.71. 35,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

