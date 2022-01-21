Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $67,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.15. 24,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.28 and its 200-day moving average is $348.19. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

