Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 94,925 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

