Aviva PLC Has $137.41 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $137,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.85. 17,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,516. The stock has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $633.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

