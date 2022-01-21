Aviva PLC Has $137.41 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $137,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.85. 17,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,516. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.06. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

