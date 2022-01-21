Aviva PLC Has $67.87 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $67,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $312,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 164.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 256.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $340.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,965. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.19. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.