Aviva PLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,646 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,555 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $3,495,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 203.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $54.28. 487,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,239,035. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

