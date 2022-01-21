Aviva PLC Sells 94,925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 94,925 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 333,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,446,650. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

