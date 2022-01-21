Aviva PLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 79,293 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $99,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $125.58. 144,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

