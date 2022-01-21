Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,659.53. The company had a trading volume of 56,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,074. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.28 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,875.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,803.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

