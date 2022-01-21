Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) PT Lowered to GBX 1,120 at Berenberg Bank

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,740 ($23.74) to GBX 1,120 ($15.28) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AVON stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($14.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.61. Avon Rubber has a 12-month low of GBX 860 ($11.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,660 ($49.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,786.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is -0.65%.

In related news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.79), for a total value of £74,244.69 ($101,302.62). Insiders purchased a total of 2,257 shares of company stock worth $2,131,404 over the last ninety days.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

