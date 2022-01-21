Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. 42,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.