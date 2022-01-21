Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.38. Aytu Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

