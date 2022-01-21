B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,151 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

