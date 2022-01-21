B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.20 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

