B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 46,510 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.71 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

