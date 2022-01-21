B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Haywood Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target decreased by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.05.

BTO opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

