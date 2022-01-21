Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.47.

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,696,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,137,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

