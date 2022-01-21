Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 77.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 144,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.72 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

