Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $33.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.47.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,696,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,137,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

