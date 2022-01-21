BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

BANF traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $75.29. 174,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BancFirst by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.