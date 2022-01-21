Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 23,046 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock valued at $78,166,432.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $34.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.