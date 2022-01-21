Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 68 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,009,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $434.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $544.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

