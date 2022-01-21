Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

