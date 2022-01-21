Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $313.75 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.78 and a 200 day moving average of $320.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

