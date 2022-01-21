Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 28,629 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

