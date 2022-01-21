Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Paychex by 626.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 314,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Paychex by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,701,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

