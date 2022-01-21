Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

