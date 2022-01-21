Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 16,794 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 143.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.65 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

