Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Gap Up to $16.61

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $16.96. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

